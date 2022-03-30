Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, Push Back At Will Smith’s Apology

Chris Rock’s brother is not ready to let things go just yet. On Tuesday night, Tony Rock fired off a series of tweets as he made it known that he didn’t not accept the apology and he might even want to take things to the streets.

Tony Rock, whose real name is Anthony Andrew Rock, is also an actor and stand-up comedian and the younger brother of Chris Rock.

One of his best roles is as Uncle Ryan on Everybody Hates Chris.

“Do you approve of the apology,” one person on Twitter asked Tony, which prompted a quick “No” response.

When asked how Chris Rock was doing and if he would checkmate on his upcoming comedy tour, he offered a simple answer, “still rich.”

He was also asked if the slap was staged, as many felt it was not real. On Tuesday, a new video surfaced from months ago where Will Smith could be seen teaching a young boy how to fake slap someone on television.

However, Tony asked, “staged for,” after a fan said, “it felt like some staged shit to me.”

Meanwhile, Tony was explicitly clear on where his headspace was in relation to refusing the apology.

“Are we fighting fire with fire or going the professional route,” one person asked.

“It’s on bro,” he responded.

Chris Rock has not officially broken his silence on the matter, although there have been reports that he has also apologized to Smith, noting that the joke was hurtful and that he was unaware that Jada had a medical condition.

Smith on Monday issued a second apology as he properly apologized to Tucker.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” said Smith in a statement posted to his Instagram account. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”