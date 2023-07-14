Chris Brown Takes ‘Under The Influence Tour To Jamaica With Sean Kingston, Teejay & Ding Dong

American R&B singer Chris Brown is set to perform in Jamaica for the first time at BZR Weekend on August 27th, 2023. The performance is a part of Brown’s Under The Influence Tour, which he is currently on and will feature several Jamaican artists.

The event is being hosted by The Vew Empire and will see Sean Kingston, Teejay, Ding Dong, and others take the stage.

Founder and CEO of BZR Weekend, Ryan Burke, revealed at a press launch in Kingston on Friday morning that the prices for tickets will range from $45 to as much as $15,000 for VVIP. The event is set for the National Stadium, and pickets prices start at the low end, with tiers starting at $75, $175, $275, $400, etc, the promoter said after being prompted by journalists in Kingston.

This is Chris Brown’s second time on the island, Burke revealed and noted that his last time in the country was in 2010 when he performed with Elephant Man.

“First off, Chris Brown is super excited about the show…one of the shows that he was really excited about was this show, which is why he said he’d love to be a part of the project. His last time in Jamaica, I believe, was with Elephant Man [in] 2010 at Sumfest,” Burke said.

BZR Weekend was originally founded in Florida, but the events run off by Jamaicans have now extended to Jamaica for the very first time.

The production for the Chris Brown concert is led by Sharon Burke’s Solid Agency, Burke Bodley, VEW Live, LLC + PLXYBOY, and Jay Upscale.

Brown joins a list of American celebrities who are well-loved by Jamaicans. He is the first high-profile artist to perform in Jamaica for 2023 with hits like “Forever,” “Under The Influence,” and “Call Me Everyday” with Wizkid, among other songs.

Last year, Burna Boy wowed Jamaicans as he performed for the first time on the island on his Love Damini Tour.

Yush also hosted Ja Rule and Ashanti at the beginning of the festive season.