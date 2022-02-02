Chris Brown Shares Video Of His Son Aeko Singing His Hit Song With Drake

Chris Brown shared an adorable video of his toddler son singing one of his popular hits with Drake.

R&B singer and dancer Chris Brown is a proud father, and as usual, he is putting his kids on full display on social media. The now father-of-three recently posted a video of his son Aeko Brown on Instagram singing his Drake-assisted hit tune “No Guidance.” The adorable toddler who now has a full head of long curly hair sang, “You got it girl, you got it girl” while he played with his knick-knacks.

Chris Brown and model Ammika Harris had 2-year-old Aeko Brown in November 2019. The pair have been co-parenting their son, who currently lives with his mom in Germany. Just last November, they celebrated his second birthday and reunited again in London when Chris was opening for Wiz Khalifa – another proud dad, we might add.

Aeko is Ammika’s first child and Brown’s second. The “Go Crazy” hitmaker also has 7-year-old daughter Royalty Brown with Nia Guzman, and most recently, he reportedly fathered baby Symphani Brown with model Diamond Brown. While the singer is yet to publish a photo of the newborn on his feed, the baby’s mother announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram, telling the world that “the princess is here” and has already “shown [her] the true meaning of life.”

For now, Royalty and Aeko remain staples on their dad’s Instagram page, and the first son and daughter have exhibited traits very similar to their dad. While 7-year-old Royalty is quite the dancer, as fans have witnessed in numerous videos on social media, her brother Aeko now appears to be the young singer in the family, following in his father’s footsteps. Chris Breezy took both kids to Mykonos last summer to spend some quality time with them sans moms.

In other news, Chris Brown’s billionaire ex-girlfriend Rihanna recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her handsome rapper beau A$AP Rocky.