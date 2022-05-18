Chris Brown Reveals ‘Breezy’ Release Date & Features From Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Ella Mai & More

Chris Brown announces a massive feature list for his upcoming album Breezy, due next month.

The R&B singer has finally released the finer details about his long-awaited 10th studio album as he shared the release date for the album as well as the track-list and the artwork.

On Tuesday, Chris Brown disclosed on his Instagram page that Breezy will be released on June 24. The cover art appears to be a photo of the artist’s head with the album name carved into his head back. It’s Brown’s first album since his 2019 project Indigo and fans have shared their excitement for the new music to be released.

The “Forever” singer also shared the names of artists who were appearing on the project in a series of Instagram Stories.

Est Gee, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, Anderson PAAK, Lil Wayne, BLXST, Ella Mai, H.E.R, Wiz Kid, and Yung Bleu are some of the names the R&B singer shared. There could be more singers as he also left an ellipsis or set of dots indicating there could be more.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the release of new music from the “No Guidance” singer. His most recent project was in 2020 with the release of ‘Slime & B’ with Young Thug.

In the meantime, there are two singles that have been tipped to be on the upcoming project, “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace).”

Chris Brown previously announced that he would also be heading on tour after the album’s release.

“Tour announcement coming soon…Me and [side eye emoji]….Finna f*ck the summer up [red heart emoji],” he said in March.

As things open up across states, the singer has signed a deal with Drai’s for a multi-year residency in 2023, which will see him performing throughout the year.

The 32-year-old’s latest album comes two years short of two decades since Brown first released his first self-titled debut album in 2004.

Chris Brown has been working on his new project since last year fall when he announced that 2022 will be a big year for his career. Not only did he announced a new era of Breezy music, but also that he will go going on a world tour to push the album.