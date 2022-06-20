Chris Brown Admits Michael Jackson Is ‘Light Years Ahead’ Of Him

Chris Brown addresses the recent Michael Jackson comparisons admitting that the King of Pop is “light years” ahead of him.

There have been a lot of Chris Brown and Michael Jackson comparisons floating around the internet of late, with some folks, including some celebrities, saying Breezy is better than the late King of Pop. While many fans may agree with some sentiments that Brown is better, the vast majority overwhelmingly says Jackson is the best to ever do it.

Chris Brown seems to agree with the majority. In a new interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Breezy was adamant that those who think he is better than Michael are lying to themselves. “That’s cap,” he replied to a question posed by Big Boy, who also joked that he is not better than Jackson.

“I stay the hell up out of it, you know?” Brown added.

During the same interview, Chris Brown revealed he recorded 250 songs for his new album making the process of selecting two dozen songs for the project particularly difficult.

We never know the kind of hard work that goes into making an album. All artists have their unique way of choosing which tracks end up making it onto an album, and R&B superstar Chris Brown recently revealed his process on Instagram as he prepares to drop his tenth studio album Breezy.

The album is expected to drop next Friday, June 24, and is a follow-up to 2019’s Indigo. He’s already announced some exciting features, including Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and Jack Harlow.

The 33-year-old told Big Boy that he goes through as many as 250 songs before he makes a selection. He also teased that the album will have 23 tracks.

“It’s crazy in the album process. I be having so many songs. I think for this actual project, I had almost 250 songs,” said Brown. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we gotta scale it down and figure out what we gon’ do,’” he continued.

Chris Brown added that he has to do that because he believes that too many of the songs sound like they are on the same frequency. For him, his tracks must have a beginning, a climax, and then an end.

Even if he gives his audience at least two or three of the same types of music, he makes sure that the entire album doesn’t sound the same.

The “Look At Me Now” singer’s previous double albums, 2017’s Heartbreak On A Full Moon and 2019’s Indigo, had a whopping 45 tracks, so this 23-track collection is actually modest by his standards.