China’s Xi calls for ‘all-out’ infrastructure splurge to rescue economy

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China is about to embark on a new infrastructure spending spree in a bid to fix an economy nearing breaking point because of Covid lockdowns.

President Xi Jinping told a meeting of senior economic officials Tuesday that “all out efforts” must be made to boost construction to increase domestic demand and promote growth.

He said that the nation’s infrastructure was still “incompatible” with the needs of national development and security, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency . Xi called for more projects in transportation, energy and water conservancy, as well as new facilities for supercomputing, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Hedidn’t elaborate on how much China plans to spend on the new infrastructure push. According to the most recent government statistics, infrastructure investment already increased 8.5% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier.

The comments by Xi — who rarely sets outdetailed economic plans,leaving that to his Prime Minister Li Keqiang — indicate that Beijing is growing increasingly worriedabout the country’s worsening growth outlook, and is falling back on a policy it had downplayed in recent years to ease pressure on local government finances and promote growth through consumption.

