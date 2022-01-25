China to allow gene-edited crops in push for food security

The content originally appeared on: CNN

China has published trial rules for the approval of gene-edited plants, paving the way for faster improvements to crops as it seeks to bolster its food security.

Gene editing — or altering the genes of a plant to change or improve its performance — is viewed by some scientists as less risky than genetically modifying them, which involves transferring a foreign gene.

The new guidelines, published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs late Monday, come amid a raft of measures aimed at overhauling China’s seed industry, seen as a weak link in efforts to ensure it can feed the world’s biggest population.

Beijing has also recently passed new regulations that set out a clear path for approval for genetically modified (GM) crops.

But while it has deliberated for years whether to allow planting of GM crops to feed its people and livestock, it is ahead of some nations in outlining clear and relatively fast procedures for gene-edited crops.

