China Donates $243,000 for Roseau Disaster Preparedness

At the peak of the Hurricane with a weather system approaching, in a show of continued support, The People’s Republic of China donated over two hundred and forty thousand dollars toward Roseau’s Disaster Preparedness.

Dominica has been working closely with the People’s Republic of China since 2004. Over the years, they have been responsible for numerous developments of infrastructure, scholarships and developments.

Minister for Urban Development, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit assured that the funds will be utilized to increase the level of protection for the people of Roseau.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/181023-Melissa001.mp3

In a press release, Chinese Ambassador Lin Xianjiang said, “… the fight against natural disasters represents not only a pursuit of sustainable development but a matter of survival for the brave and industrious people of Dominica.”

Mrs Skerrit expressed her gratitude for the generous donation and looks forward to further collaboration with the People’s Republic of China

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/181023-Melissa002.mp3

