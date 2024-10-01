Local News
CEO of Discover Dominica Authority welcomes the announcement of a new non-stop flight from New Jersey to Douglas Charles Airport
30 September 2024
CEO of Discover Dominica Authority and Director of Tourism Marva Williams said air access into Dominica is receiving another boost following the announcement of a new non-stop flight from New Jersey to Douglas Charles Airport, operated by United Airlines.
Beginning February 15, 2025, service from Newark Liberty International Airport will operate on Saturdays, marking the second non-stop flight route from the United States to Dominica.
Meantime Williams added that the launch of the new flight comes ahead of Dominica’s 2025 carnival celebrations.
