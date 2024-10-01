CEO of Discover Dominica Authority welcomes the announcement of a new non-stop flight from New Jersey to Douglas Charles Airport

Ministry of Agriculture to embark on tree crop rehabilitation and expansion program Preparations underway for Police Week 2024 Government of Dominica launches new e-services platform Dominica is scheduled to host the 6th edition of the Dream XI Nature Isle T10 tournament in December. New appointments have been announced for the academic year 2024-2025. 13 members of JCI Dominica to attend the 64th national convention in Guyana
30 September 2024
CEO of Discover Dominica Authority and Director of Tourism Marva Williams said air access into Dominica is receiving another boost following the announcement of a new non-stop flight from New Jersey to Douglas Charles Airport, operated by United Airlines.

Beginning February 15, 2025, service from Newark Liberty International Airport will operate on Saturdays, marking the second non-stop flight route from the United States to Dominica.

Meantime Williams added that the launch of the new flight comes ahead of Dominica’s 2025 carnival celebrations.

CEO of Discover Dominica Authority and Director of Tourism Marva Williams

