Cash in circulation for December expected to total $227 billion Loop Jamaica

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says the total currency in circulation during December 2022 is expected to amount to $227.6 billion.

The projected currency stock represents annual nominal growth of 0.3 per cent compared with 19.1 per cent for the corresponding reference period of 2021, the central bank said.

It said, in a media statement, that the forecast is approximately $21.5 billion or 10.4 per cent higher than the $206.1 billion in circulation at the end of November 2022 but is below the five-year average growth rate of 15.2 per cent for December.

In addition, the BOJ said the stock of currency in the hands of the public and in the vaults of financial institutions stood at $211.4 billion as of December 9.

“This lower growth reflects a moderation in cash orders for December 2022 relative to the orders for the same period in 2021, the latter period reflecting the high demand for precautionary cash in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as strong growth in remittances,” the BOJ said.

“The deceleration has also occurred in the context of a trend increase in the use of electronic means of payments,” it said.

Further, the BOJ expects equilibrium in the demand and supply of foreign exchange during the traditionally high Christmas shopping period this year.

BOJ governor Richard Byles in responding to questions on the matter at the bank’s Quarterly Monetary Policy Press Conference said there is currently no reason for the central bank to expect anything less.

“At the same time that the demand peaks supply improves also and we have begun to see that tourism dollars have picked up so I expect that there will be equilibrium in the market,” Byles told the meeting. “There is no special reason we have to think that this might be in any way different to prior years,” he said.

“The rate is relatively stable compared to last year,” Division Chief at Bank of Jamaica, Natalie Hayes added.

