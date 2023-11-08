Carnival Venezia Makes Its Inaugural Landing in Dominica

Carnival Venezia Makes Its Inaugural Landing in Dominica
$780 Million Dollar Vista Class cruise ship, Carnival Venezia, made its inaugural landing in Dominica last Thursday morning.

During a small ceremony to mark the occasion, Captain of Carnival Venezia Claudio Cupisti explained how they select new islands for the cruise tour.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/07112023venezia001.mp3

The captain also reminisced about his experiences in Dominica as a young man, which influenced him to suggest that Dominica be included in their Carnival Venezia’s Caribbean tour.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/07112023venezia002.mp3

Director of Tourism, Colin Piper says that the Carnival Venezia is the first of many, as this year Dominica is expected to receive 11 more inaugural calls.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/07112023venezia003.mp3

Colin Piper, Director of Tourism.

 