Caribbean Travel News – April 9, 2021

Canada is urging all national to avoid non-essential travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the La Soufriere volcano erupted there this morning; the UK still has three Caribbean nations on its red list; the CDC warning against Bermuda travel and more Caribbean travel news this week.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is already counting down to 4/20; Jay Z is excited over New York’s legal weed moves; here’s how much Europe’s weed market will earn this year; who says weed is short in Jamaica and more marijuana news headlines from the Caribbean and the globe this week.