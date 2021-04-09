Canada is urging all national to avoid non-essential travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the La Soufriere volcano erupted there this morning; the UK still has three Caribbean nations on its red list; the CDC warning against Bermuda travel and more Caribbean travel news this week.
Caribbean Travel News – April 9, 2021
