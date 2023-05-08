News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 19, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada has now joined the US in warnings its nationals about travel to Jamaica. Canada warns nationals to “Exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime” while the US like we told you last week, is urging Americans to reconsider travel to Jamaica.

Canada is also warning nationals to exercise caution if travelling to The Bahamas, Guyana, Belize, The Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime in those countries as well.

Meanwhile, if you are thinking about travelling to Haiti, forget abou it is the message. Canada insists nationals should Avoid all travel to Haiti due to the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country

Grammy winning singer, Lionel Richie, has announced “Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Sand,” a one-of-a-kind Bahamas travel experience taking place from November 30 through December 3, 2023. The experience goes on sale to the general public starting 10am EST today, Friday, May 19, at dancingonthesand.com.

Starting November 4, 2023 Frontier will have weekly nonstop flights between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) in Antigua and Barbuda. The service marks the only nonstop flight option between the two highly popular destinations.

Did you know you can now use the US’ Global Entry system in Nassau, Bahamas and Aruba and skip through immigration when you land back in the US? U.S. pre-clearance locations at those two airports allow travelers to the U.S. to clear immigration and customs prior to departure instead of on arrival to the U.S.

Get an all inclusive hotel deal in Barbados this Fall at the The Club, Barbados. Book from September 5-10th for two and pay $2,093.30 or $1,046.65 per person. This includes airport transfers. Book now.

And get a flight and hotel stay at the Doubletree By Hilton San Juan, Puerto Rico from May 31st to June 3rd if you travel from Miami for just 1197.40 total. Book now