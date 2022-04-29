Caribbean Travel News

Travel blogger Dylan Effon spotlights on Guyana in new video series.

At least four Caribbean Countries are Starting to See New Daily Cases of COVID-19. Trinidad And Tobago today reported 508 new cases while Aruba reported 257 and Barbados 217. Cuba also reported 191 new cases.

This Comes As The Effective May 1, 2022, a negative COVID-19 test, and insurance Will no longer be required for travel to the Turks and Caicos Islands if you are fully vaccinated.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Wrapped Up A Tour To The Caribbean This Week Amid Protests in some Quarters over Reparations.

An online petition has been launched calling for an end to Bermuda’s Covid-19 Travel Authorisation [TA], with the petition attaining over 1700 signatures as of this writing. The petition says, “All Bermudians wish its government to get rid of the TA.”

If travelling to Antigua & Barbuda, arriving full-vaccinated passengers Now do not have to present a PCR/Rapid Antigen Test negative result to be permitted entry.

No COVID testing is required for travel to Curacao. However, passengers must complete the digital immigration card or Passenger Locator Card (PLC) online, 48-hours before departure or carry a printed or digital document of proof with you.

The Dutch Caribbean island of St Eustatius has updated its entry rules for travelers.

The biggest change is that the island no longer requires tests for travelers who are fully vaccinated with boosters.For most other vaccinated travelers, a PCR test within 48 hours or an antigen test within 24 hours is required.

And Actor And Blogger Dylan Effron, the brother of Zac Effron, is spotlighting on Guyana, the Land of Many Waters. in his new series on YouTube . Check it out at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZeZ-NvD6tc&feature=emb_logo.