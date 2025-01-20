Caribbean Talent Shines On Chris Brown’s Grammy-Winning Album 

News Americas, New York, NY, February 3, 2025:The Caribbean’s influence on global music was once again highlighted at the 67th Grammy Awards, as Saint Lucian producer Johann “Yogi” Deterville and St. Kitts and Nevis dancehall star Byron Messia played key roles in Chris Brown’s Grammy-winning album, 11:11 (Deluxe). The album secured the award for Best R&B Album, marking a major victory for Caribbean talent on the world stage.

Saint Lucia’s Johann Deterville aka Yogida-producer.

Deterville, widely known as“Yogidaproducer,” has now officially joined the ranks of Grammy-winning producers, while Messia’s collaboration on the album further solidified his rising influence in the international music scene.

Hailing from Anse La Raye, Saint Lucia, Deterville expressed immense pride in representing his island at such a prestigious level. He emphasized the significance of this moment, stating, “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Caribbean talent on a global scale.”

Similarly, Byron Messia’s feature on the album was another landmark achievement for the Caribbean music industry. The St. Kitts-born dancehall artist gained mainstream recognition following the commercial release of his single “Talibans” in 2023, and his involvement in Brown’s award-winning project has further elevated the region’s presence in mainstream music.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre congratulated Deterville on his historic achievement, calling it a moment of national pride. He later welcomed the producer and his wife, singer Savannah Ré, to his office, where they discussed the growth of Saint Lucia’s music industry and opportunities for young artists.

Deterville hopes this Grammy win will inspire the next generation of Caribbean musicians, proving that the region’s talent can compete at the highest level. The victory has sparked regional celebration, as Caribbean music lovers and industry professionals recognize this achievement as a win for the entire region.

Check out Chris Brown featuring Bryon Messia