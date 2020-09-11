Next Post

Caribbean News - Names Of Caribbean Immigrants Of 9/11 To Be Played Not Called This Year

Fri Sep 11 , 2020
The official memorial ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum gets underway at 8:30 a.m. this morning at the World Trade Center, but on the 19th anniversary, the names of all victims, including the Caribbean immigrants lost, will not be read but simply played via a recording.

