Caribbean roots tennis star Naomi Osaka made it through to the finals of the US 2020 Open last night, dispatching Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 to take her spot in the finals and don her seventh mask.

The official memorial ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum gets underway at 8:30 a.m. this morning at the World Trade Center, but on the 19th anniversary, the names of all victims, including the Caribbean immigrants lost, will not be read but simply played via a recording.