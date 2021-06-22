Next Post

Caribbean News- US Group Rallies In Support Of UN Vote To End Cuba Blockade

Tue Jun 22 , 2021
Members of the US Hands off Cuba Committee on Monday, rallied with a car caravan past Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in Los Angeles, California to show support for the United Nations vote to end the US blockade against Cuba.

