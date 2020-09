The Trinbago Knight Riders are not only this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 winners, but they made history doing it at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 10, 2020 in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

Caribbean roots tennis star Naomi Osaka made it through to the finals of the US 2020 Open last night, dispatching Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 to take her spot in the finals and don her seventh mask.