Caribbean Roots Actresses Return In “The Silent Twins”

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. July 14, 2022: Two Caribbean roots actresses are set to play the daughters of Caribbean immigrants in Wales in the soon to be released movie, “The Silent Twins.”

Guyanese-born Letitia Wright, who came to fame in ‘Black Panther,’ and Tamara Lawrence, the daughter of a Jamaican immigrant, will play sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons, based on the 1986 true story from Marjorie Wallace.

“The Silent Twins” tells the true story of the sisters who are bullied in school and outcasts due to their heritage. The two developed a unique language spoken only by each other and refused to speak to others. The film recounts the two’s life story, with a focus on how psychiatric services attempted to separate and institutionalize them.

The film, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival to relatively positive reviews, is directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska from a script by Andrea Seigel. Wright produces the film alongside Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Joshua Horsfield, Ben Pugh, Ewa Puszczyńska, Anita Gou and Alicia Van Couvering. It is set for theaters on Sept. 16th.

ABOUT THE ACTRESSES

Wright was born in Georgetown, Guyana in 1993. Her family moved to London, England, when she was seven years old and she attended school there. She began her career with guest roles in the television series Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror. For the latter, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. She then had her breakthrough for her role in the 2015 film Urban Hymn, for which the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) named Wright among the 2015 group of BAFTA Breakthrough Brits.

In 2018, she attained global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), the latter of which became the second highest-grossing film of all time. In 2019, she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award. She also appeared in the 2020 anthology series Small Axe, which earned her a Satellite Award nomination.

Lawrence is a British actress known for her performances as Prince Harry’s republican girlfriend in the 2017 BBC television film King Charles III, and as Viola in the 2017 production of Twelfth Night at the National Theatre cinecast internationally on NT Live. In 2018 she received the second prize at the Ian Charleson Awards for this performance as Viola.

In December 2018 she starred as Miss July, a former slave on a sugar plantation in 19th-century Jamaica, in the three-part BBC adaptation of Andrea Levy’s novel The Long Song. Lawrance was born in 1994 in Wembley, London.

Her mother was a hospital clinical technician originally from Jamaica, and her father was a delivery driver.