CaribPR Wire, TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021: Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to announce the reopening of Royalton Grenada Resort, Royalton Luxury Resorts’ newest all-inclusive property, on October 1, 2021. Overlooking Tamarind Bay with direct access to two of the island’s most inviting white-sand beaches, the newest All-in Luxury® resort […]