Just hours after the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines erupted today, April 9, 2021, Invest Caribbean, the NY and South Florida-based global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, and its partner, The Ritzury Group, pitched into action to find a way to help the people displaced by the natural disaster.
Caribbean News – GoFundMe Launched To Help Saint Vincent & The Grenadines
