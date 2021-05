Trinidad & Tobago’s Keishaun Julien was crowned the NLCB PanoGrama Champion for 2021 on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after he blew away fellow competitors, dethroning his fellow countryman and reigning champion Earl Brooks, Jr.

The Caribbean countries travelers are being warned to avoid because of very high risk of COVID-19 are; the COVID-free Caribbean countries and more top stories making Caribbean travel news for this week in 60 seconds.