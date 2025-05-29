Caribbean Culture Fund Launches USD 400K Grant Call 

News Americas, New York, NY, June 5, 2025: June 2025 – The Caribbean Culture Fund (CCF) has launched its third call for proposals, offering a total of USD 400,000 in grants to bolster cultural and creative projects throughout the region.

This latest round of funding invites individuals, organizations, and institutions to submit proposals by June 15, 2025, through the CCF’s platform. Projects from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, and for the second time, Haiti, are all eligible for support under this initiative.

The 2025 call offers funding under three key themes:

Art for Change – Ten grants of USD 10,000 each will support projects that use the arts to foster social reflection and drive transformation.

– Ten grants of USD 10,000 each will support projects that use the arts to foster social reflection and drive transformation. Caribbean Collaboration – Ten grants of USD 25,000 each are designated for projects that promote intra-Caribbean artistic exchange and cooperation.

– Ten grants of USD 25,000 each are designated for projects that promote intra-Caribbean artistic exchange and cooperation. Residencies and Fellowships – Ten grants of USD 5,000 each will support short-term residencies hosted by Caribbean-based institutions, aimed at enriching regional artistic dialogue and mobility.

“Our residencies and fellowships programme is designed to build stronger networks across the Caribbean’s rich cultural landscape,” said Kellie Magnus, Executive Director of the Caribbean Culture Fund. “We want to change the idea that an opportunity for immersion means leaving the region. There are incredible opportunities within each of our countries from which artists from other parts of the region can benefit.”

The residencies and fellowships component is open to cultural institutions and residential-capable organizations located in the Caribbean, as well as cities in Latin America with deep Caribbean heritage ties. Priority will be given to established programs and cultural events that facilitate the participation of Caribbean creatives across different linguistic backgrounds. Grants may cover airfare, accommodation, stipends, and interpretation services.

Selected creatives must participate in at least one public and one virtual event during their residency. Program durations may range from one to six weeks, depending on the proposal.

Eligible disciplines include visual arts, performing arts, festival arts, film, literary arts, architecture, design, and interdisciplinary forms. Proposals should be clearly structured, feasible, and demonstrate a strong connection between objectives and budgets, while addressing potential implementation challenges.

To apply or learn more, visit caribbeanculturefund.com.