Cardinal Angelo Sodano, Vatican power broker, dies

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Cardinal Angelo Sodano died Friday at the age of 94 in Rome, according to Vatican News.

The news agency said the cardinal had been hospitalized for pneumonia earlier in the month, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had been in poor health for some time.

In a telegram sent to the cardinal’s sister on Saturday, Pope Francis expressed his condolences.

“I recall his diligent work alongside so many of my predecessors, who entrusted him with important responsibilities in the Vatican diplomacy, up to the delicate office of secretary of state,” Francis said.

Sodano was a long-time Vatican presence, having served two popes as secretary of state and as dean of the College of Cardinals. He remained influential even in retirement.

