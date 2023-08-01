Cardi B Twerks For Offset In Vegas After Fan Files Police Report Over Mic Throw

Cardi B appears to be in good spirit despite being under police investigation for potential battery over her infamous mic throw.

The Bronx rapper shared a clip of herself twerking on her husband Offset in a swimming pool in Las Vegas hours after reports surfaced that a fan filed a police report claiming she was hit by Cardi B’s microphone after she tossed it at a fan who threw water on her during her performance at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday.

Clips from the incident, which went viral on social media over the weekend, show a female fan throwing water at Cardi B as she performed on stage. An obviously disgruntled Cardi threw her mic in reaction. However, new videos surfaced showing her encouraging fans to throw water at her, which she later clarified that she wanted them to throw water at her “pu***” and not her head.

It appears that the incident is now under police investigation and could lead to potential battery charges being filed against the “Money” rapper. TMZ reported on Monday that an unnamed woman told Las Vegas police that she was hit by the microphone. Police revealed that the rapper is now the suspect in a battery investigation.

It’s unclear if Cardi B is still in Las Vegas or left town, but she shared a video on her Instagram of herself and Offset having a great time in a rooftop pool. “What happens in Vegas,stays in Vegas,” she wrote while their new song “Jealousy” played in the background.

The woman who filed the police report says she was not the one who threw water at the artist but told police that the microphone hit her when Cardi B threw it in retaliation. The video shows that the mic might’ve hit a second person when it bounces off the water thrower.

Another fan revealed on TikTok that she was also hit by the microphone and received bruises as a result. “When I’m the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn’t throw the drink,” the fan wrote. “I’m bruised and sore.”