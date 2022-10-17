Cardi B Teases Ice Spice “Munch” Remix Then Quickly Shut It Down

After teasing fans with a verse remixing Ice Spice’s “Munch,” Cardi B says that she is not going to appear on a remix of the song.

Cardi B first shared audio of herself rapping on Ice Spice’s song last week after she had her assault and battery court victory. She also shared a video where she showed off her new body.

“B**ches is dead to me then, and they dead to me still,” she captioned a video of herself that she shared on Sunday, which had her verse playing in the background.

The rapper’s verse was not well-received by fans who criticized it. “I ain’t even saying this as an anti but this is just… not it at all,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Girl why did you spoil that girl song and hoping on her wave,” one accused her while another said, “This is horrible LMFAOO okay.”

Cardi later appeared to change her mind following the feedback telling fans that she was not planning to drop the track. “I’m not putting that song out, by the way…. you know I don’t do teases,” she wrote on Sunday evening. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also explained to a fan who asked why she wouldn’t be releasing the remix, “I like it. I don’t love it…just having fun,” she replied.

Cardi B has shown love to Ice Spice since she first came on the scene. Both of them are from the Bronx, and Cardi has also shared that she loved the song “Munch.”

Bardi and Ice Spice were recently spotted posing for photos and exchanging chatter at Cardi B and Offset’s Fashion Night Out event.

Some fans have expressed hope that the two Bronx rappers might be able to make music together in the future. Cardi B recently hopped on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” which has received wide success.

The song is now on the top 10 tracks of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is climbing. It also hit No. 1 on iTunes shortly after release.