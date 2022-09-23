Cardi B Take Shots At Nicki Minaj On Glorilla Collab “Tomorrow 2”

Cardi B was fully turnt on Glorilla’s new song where she took some shots at Nicki Minaj.

Just over two months since she first co-signed GloRilla’s breakout track “F.N.F,” rapper Cardi B has now teamed up with the CMG rapper on a new song, “Tomorrow 2,” for which they release a music video. On Wednesday, GloRilla announced the new release on Twitter sending her fans into a frenzy.

“It’s official me & my girl [Cardi B] Linked up for TOMORROW 2,” she tweeted while asking fans to pre-save the track. Cardi B also shared GloRilla’s tweet along with another tweet from CMG’s Yo Gotti, who has been pushing GloRilla’s rap career since signing her three months ago.

Over a hard hitting beat, Bardi appears to take some shots at her opps which she didn’t name, but fans already singling out her biggest rival, Nicki Minaj. “She say she my opp, but I don’t know her, had to look her up,” she spits. “I been on these b***es’ necks so long, Sometimes my foot gets stuck.”

Some fans already speculating that she is taking a dig at Nicki Minaj with whom she has a long standing beef with. In another line Cardi raps, “She throwin’ shots, that’s how I know I got her triggered, I don’t speak dog, ho (Woof), I don’t care what no b***h say, I stay on her mind, I got condos in that b***h head.”

Cardi B and Glorilla song comes just a day after the Bronx rapper chided social media users for bullying young rappers who blow up overnight. “You can tell that a lot of these girls that are having viral songs are regular girls next door that are getting over night fame and y’all go out y’all way to bully them and strip their self esteem off,” she tweeted.

The “Money” rapper has long been a Big Glo fan as she was recently spotted listening to GloRilla’s original track “Tomorrow” after her assault and battery case ended last week. Cardi B also shared a photo of her leaving court and her caption was an ode to the Memphis rapper.

“Everyday the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Cardi wrote. Fans who had noticed the line quickly recognized it as the last line in the final verse from GloRilla’s track.

In the meantime, GloRilla is quickly blowing up as an artist since dropping her track “F.N.F.” Produced by HitKidd, the song was called the summer anthem and saw a TikTok explosion of the #FNFChallenge.

The Memphis rapper has received co-signs from other female rappers in the game, like Cardi B, Saweetie, and Latto. Her hit song peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June.