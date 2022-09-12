Cardi B Says Living “LEGEND” Usher Deserves His Flowers

Cardi B admitted that she’s a huge fan of R&B legend Usher whom she says is finally getting his flowers, much to her liking.

Usher is an RB legend who continues to hold a special place in the music world. The artist has one of the longest-running Las Vegas Residency among artists, and he’s even coming back with his Usher – My Way The Las Vegas Residency from September 2022 to July 2023.

The rapper has gone viral for several of his shows over the past few weeks. From his Tiny Desk interview to his “Watch This” Tik Tok meme, the singer has been getting lots of love and admiration from fans. He is also unproblematic and not involved in any of the beef or tell-all most of the older artists seem to be wrapped up in.

That aside, he continues to surround himself with the best, including the likes of Anita Baker, whom he serenaded with his song “Super Star” at his Last Vegas residency earlier this week.

As enjoy the R&B artist, others like Cardi shared her elation at the love and acceptance the artist is getting at this stage of his career.

On Friday, Cardi B tweeted her thoughts. “I’m so glad @Usher is getting the love he deserves,” she tweeted. “Y’all were trying him for a couple years but I’m glad he overcame that because he is a LEGEND,” she added.

The Grammy-award-winning artist also retweeted the tweeted back at Cardi B with a red heart emoji.

Usher and Cardi have not worked professionally when it comes to making music, but they both previously starred in Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez.

As for Usher, aside from incessant herpes jokes over the years from his song “Burn,” he is highly respected in the R&B world. His notoriety is often debated, especially as many discuss who a viable opponent would be if he was to participate in a Verzuz.

Earlier this year, the artist reacted to the title “King of R&B,” a title he recently said he is more than willing to take on, although some fans believe that R. Kelly is a better suitor.

“I mean, you call me that, I’ll definitely carry it,” Usher said in an interview with Bevy Smith. “I’m a tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time.”

Usher named Michael Jackson, James Brown, Teddy Pendergrass, Barry White, Luther Vandross, Ronald Isley, and more as icons he looked up to who paved the way for him to ascend to the top of the genre.