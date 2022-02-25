Cardi B Calls Joe Budden Her ‘Mean Uncle’ And Shared Throwback Pics

Cardi B gives Joe Budden a major shout-out while labeling him her “mean uncle.”

Joe Budden’s opinion of Cardi B swings like a pendulum with the podcast host heaping praises on the Bronx rapper just weeks after he claimed that she was ne=ot going to be giving new music to her fans anytime soon.

While on the latest episode of his Joe Budden Podcast, Budden has a more neutral stance on whether Cardi B is a superstar following the debate on Twitter last week.

Cardi B and Joe Budden have a very strange relationship. They’ve been acquainted before Cardi B hit the jackpot with her song “Bodak Yellow” but seem to be at each other’s throats over the years.

Budden and his co-hosts Ice and Ish dived into the discussion about whether Cardi had star power. He was quick to offer that Cardi B was a “superstar” and said, “you can’t argue that she is not.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B got wind of the comments and shared a throwback photo of herself and Budden.

“I told y’all he always believed in me. That’s why I always got love for him even when he gets me mad. That’s my mean uncle.”

Cardi’s tone is different from last month when she had responded to Budden, who had said she had “mad time” on her hands and that she’s “not doing an album,” and he implied she doesn’t have any incentive or motivation to produce an album because she has “all the money in the world, so much so, you see me every month trying to give it away.”

“I’m giving Offset money, I’m buying a house over here, a house over here, I’m paying for funerals,” Budden said about Cardi’s recent generosity.

Cardi was swift with a response as she said she won’t be overworked by anyone.

“I heard something about me and I don’t like that,” she said. “I don’t know why muthafuckas assuming shit about me and I really don’t muth****in’ like that.”

She insisted that she is not a lazy person, but her album delay is solely because she has several things juggling at the moment including her business empire and being a mother of two young kids.

She added, “Right now, what I’m doing is, is setting up for my muth****in’ future so I won’t have to muthafuckin’ work hard, work as hard as that comes. I have a lot of business ventures.”