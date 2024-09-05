Canada Issues Travel Warnings For Two Caribbean Nations

News Americas, New York, NY, September 30, 2024: Canada is advising its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution when traveling to two Caribbean nations – Belize and Cuba – due to concerns over crime and shortages.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise caution if travelling to Belize.

Canadian authorities have issued a cautionary warning, particularly for Southside Belize City, where they recommend avoiding non-essential travel due to gang and drug-related violence, including murders and shootings.

Southside Belize City:Gang violence is a significant issue, especially in Southside Belize City, where disputes are often resolved with weapons, and clashes between gangs over control of illegal activities are frequent. The police’s capacity to respond to violent incidents is limited, and many crimes remain unsolved. While tourists are not typically targeted, the risk of being caught in the wrong place at the wrong time remains.

Elsewhere in Belize:Violent crime is a major concern throughout Belize, including in the capital, Belmopan. The country has one of the highest per capita murder rates globally, with drug and human trafficking, organized crime, and gang activity prevalent. Violent incidents such as murders, armed robberies, muggings, and sexual assaults are frequent. There has also been an increase in violent incidents against foreign residents, including home break-ins and physical assaults.

Life in some parts of Cuba – A Cuban carrying plastic drums and buckets with water on a horse-drawn cart fills bottles with water in Havana, Cuba, on September 24, 2024. In the midst of an economic crisis marked by blackouts, and shortage of food and medicines, the lack of water comes as a blow to Cubans. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

For Cuba, Canada has also issued a warning to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to widespread shortages of basic necessities, including food, medicine, and fuel.

Petty Crime:Petty crime, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, is common, particularly in crowded tourist areas, markets, public buses, nightclubs, and beaches. Theft from hotel rooms, especially in private accommodations (casas particulares), and from cars is also frequent.

Travelers to both nations are encouraged to stay vigilant and avoid high-risk areas to ensure their safety.