Call goes out for vendors for Annual Christmas village

Parliamentary representative for the Roseau Constituency Melissa Poponne Skerrit has issued the call for vendors to book their slots for the annual Christmas village.

This will be the fourth installment under her patronage set to take place from December 8, 2023, to January 7, 2024, this time at the Botanic Gardens.

This annual Christmas event will feature a range of food, drinks, music and much more. Visitors will get a chance to do shopping for a variety of things, enjoy the theme nights, indulge in several games and dance to various rhythms of music.

Local vendors in Dominica will get an exclusive chance to showcase an array of products to the citizens, residents as well as tourists. This event is Roseau’s much-anticipated fun, family and community affair of the Christmas season.