Local News
Cabinet has approved a new policy for farm labor
10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
The Cabinet of Dominica has approved a new policy for farm labor.
Minister for Agriculture Roland Royer says the new policy will encourage migrant labor to deal with the insufficient labor for Dominican farmers.
Minister for Agriculture Roland Royer
Related News
05 June 2025
Four trade unions on course to launch a Trade Union Congress in July, 2025
28 May 2025
The NCCU to report profits of $4.1 million dollars at its 15th Annual General Meeting this...
29 May 2025
A Venezuelan man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kent George has been rel...
26 May 2025