Local News

Cabinet has approved a new policy for farm labor

10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
The Cabinet of Dominica has approved a new policy for farm labor.

Minister for Agriculture Roland Royer says the new policy will encourage migrant labor to deal with the insufficient labor for Dominican farmers.

Minister for Agriculture Roland Royer

