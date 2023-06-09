Burna Boy Brought Out Popcaan At Historic London Stadium Show

Burna Boy is being hailed for his recent sold-out performances, with some likening him to Bad Bunny for his ability to sell out whole arenas.

The Afrobeat artist has set a new record for being the first African artist to sell out a London Stadium, with a whopping 60,000 attendees showing up for his performance recently.

The artist is still fresh off of his Love Damini album, which has been a hit with fans thanks to the chart-topping single “Last Last.” His tour continued with stops in Europe, America, and Asia.

Burna Boy made history over the weekend when he became the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK. According to the BBC, the total capacity for the stadium was 80,000, and fans packed up the venue to see the artist perform along with his celebrity buddies Stormzy, Popcaan, J Hus, and Dave.

Fan videos shared online show the massive crowd at the event as they sang along and vibed to the artist’s performance.

Burna Boy also performed in an iconic bright orange jumpsuit reminding fans of a music video released in 2016.

“Uniting people from all walks of life has always been my dream. London, thank you for making it possible for me at my biggest show to date! Shout out to my family @jhus @Santandave1 @PopcaanMusic and #Stormzy. We’re Leaving An Impact For Eternity. Love, Damini,” Burna Boy wrote on Instagram.

The artist performed a full setlist of 49 songs, including “Killin Dem,” “Last Last,” “Aboboyaa,” with Popcaan, “Play Play” with J Hus, “Real Life,” and other hit songs.Burna Boy was also spotted backstage enjoying a quick chat with Black Panther actress Letitia Wright and Snow Fall actor Damson Idris.

The artist’s London gig follows sold-out events at Gelredome in The Netherlands (41,000 capacity) and Paris La Défense Arena in France (40,000) capacity.

He is set to perform this coming weekend at the Champions League Final.