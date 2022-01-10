Brits face a massive increase in energy bills. BP and Shell could be on the hook to pay

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)The UK government is coming under mounting pressure to increase taxes on oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell. The aim: to help British households cope with skyrocketing energy bills.

The main opposition Labour Party this weekend called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose a windfall tax on companies pumping oil and gas from the North Sea , saying that the money raised could be used to cut ?200 ($272) from soaring household bills.

The party reportedly says the rate of corporate tax the companies pay should be increased by 10 percentage points for a year. That would also allow the government to increase energy subsidies for the poorest households to ?400 ($545) per year from ?140 ($190).

British consumers will pay roughly ?790 ($1,075) more to heat and light their homes this year, according to Bank of America, following a dramatic surge in wholesale energy prices that has caused dozens of UK energy suppliers to collapse in recent months.

Wholesale European gas prices have jumped by 400% over the previous year and electricity prices have increased by 300%, according to Bank of America. The increases have been driven by cold weather, nuclear plant outages in France and reduced gas flow from Russia.

Read More