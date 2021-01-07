Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday reiterated baseless allegations of U.S. election fraud and continued to back President Donald Trump, as the American leader’s supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol building.

One by one, the handful of Caribbean American US Congressmembers on Wednesday afternoon began denouncing the horrific and historic invasion of the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters as Congress was in session to sign off on President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory ahead of Inauguration Day.