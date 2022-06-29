Brazilian court orders Bolsonaro to compensate journalist for sexist remarks

The content originally appeared on: CNN

S?o Paulo (CNN)A Brazilian court ruled on Wednesday that President Jair Bolsonaro must pay “moral damages” of 35,000 reais (approximately $6,700) to a Brazilian journalist after making remarks with sexual innuendo about her in 2020.

The Brazilian president publicly claimed that Patricia Campos Mello, a reporter for newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, offered sex in exchange for information regarding an investigative piece on the 2018 Brazilian presidential election. In response, Campos Mello sued Bolsonaro.

The Court of Justice of Sao Paulo ruled in Campos Mello’s favor on Wednesday, in a 4-1 vote.

“A victory for all of us women. I thank the brilliant [attorney Tais Gasparian] and all of you for the mobilization, without you it would not be possible,” Campos Mello said in a tweet Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the Brazilian Presidency’s public relations team for comments.

