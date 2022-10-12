Brandy Shares Details About Her Hospitalization Due To Seizure

Singer Brandy Norwood is assuring fans and friends that she is doing well despite a health scare earlier on Wednesday that led to her being rushed to the hospital.

News surfaced on Wednesday morning that Brandy was hospitalized reportedly “after suffering an apparent seizure.” More details were not shared, and fans have reacted with concern for the singer.

On Wednesday afternoon, she shared a message where she confirmed that she had to seek medical attention and also reassured fans that she was on the road to recovery.

She also explained what was ailing her.

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

@brandy

Hours before, TMZ reported that EMS and 911 were called from Brandy’s home. According to the celebrity news site, Brandy was hospitalized for a seizure. Her medical condition was unknown, although the report said that she was accompanied to the doctors by her parents.

Brandy’s health scare comes just days after her brother Ray J hinted that he had contemplated suicide but thought about his two young children. He shared a photo that showed him sitting on a ledge above a high distance.

“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now?” he captioned the photo. He added in an Instagram Story, “trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion —.” He continued, “—Maybe the next life was my real reality.”

Brandy also reacted to the post by telling Ray J she needed him.

The Norwood family has been under some stress lately with Ray J’s battle with the Kardashians, whom he accused of lying about him that he had released his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. The R&B singer had a meltdown last month as he showed that the Kardashians were part of the plans to license the videos to Vivid Entertainment and all parties were fully aware of the plans to put the tape out and make money from it.