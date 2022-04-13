Boosie Badazz Says Men Lusting After His Mother In Jamaica

Boosie Badazz and his family, including his mother, are in Jamaica, where he is enjoying the warmth and sunshine along with his family members.

Boosie shared several videos of his jet flying over the Caribbean Sea before having a smooth landing at what appears to be on the North Coast of Jamaica.

The Baton Rouge rapper shared a photo of him sitting outside where he is smoking a blunt.

“WELCOME TO JAMROCK”, he captions the post.

It seems that the rapper also had some problems he encountered with the Jamaican men who liked his mother.

“MY MOMMA GOT ON ONE PIECE SPECIAL BATHING SUIT ??THESE JAMAICAN MEN ALL ON MY MOMMA…WTF THIS FEELS WEIRD lmao,” he tweeted about Jamaican men.

There’s no debate that Jamaican men can be very charming, and there are also many stereotypes about Jamaican men and their sexual prowess. Movies like “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” do not help the stereotype as it perpetuates that older women can freely find younger men that are sexually interested in them.

Boosie is not here for that, but his mother, Connie Hatch, is still a young and attractive woman who would undoubtedly attract men’s attention.

The Lousiana rapper and his mother share a close relationship. Last year he went all out to ensure that she had a wonderful birthday as he gifted her stacks of money and other gifts.

Meanwhile, fans had some hilarious advice for Boosie to keep his mother away from the Jamaican men.

“Ms Connie in Jamaica on her Angela Bassett (How Stella Got Her Groove Back) sh*t lol Boosie, you better watch Mama,” one fan tweeted.

“Tell mama this ain’t Stella Got Her Groove Back get him away form mama Lol,” another said.