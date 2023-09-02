Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Waiting In Vain’ Mines Gold In The UK

Bob Marley earns another posthumous Gold certification. The reggae legend continues to be the most dominating reggae artist on the planet four decades after his untimely passing.

On Friday (September 1), the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) updated its list of certifications, giving dozens of artists across multiple genres new Silver, Gold, and Platinum Certification. Bob Marley and the Wailers’ classic single “Waiting In Vain” was among the songs that were officially Certified Gold in the United Kingdom, meaning it sold more than 400,000 copies.

Urban Islandz reported yesterday that Kranium earned a Silver Certification in the UK for his hit “Gal Policy,” a song he labeled as a creeper after it grew in popularity months after its release in 2020.

“Waiting In Vain” is now Bob Marley and The Wailer’s tenth single to receive at least a Gold Certification in the United Kingdom. The timeless single was released in 1977 on the classic album Exodus and was produced by Island Records in collaboration with Bob Marley and The Wailers. The song peaked at No. 27 on the UK Singles Chart and later spent weeks on the chart upon its return to said chart.

The song later appeared on Exodus (Deluxe Edition) by Rebel Music and then on the Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers compilation album, which is the longest No. 1 reggae album in history.

Among Bob Marley and the Wailers current Platinum certified (sold 600,000 units) singles in the UK are “Jammin,” “Is This Love,” “No Woman, No Cry,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “Could You Be Love,” and “On Love.” The group’s singles “Stir It Up,” “I Shot The Sheriff,” and “Get Up Stand Up” are all certified Silver in the UK, meaning they sold more than 200,000 equivalent units.

The single “Three Little Birds” was certified double Platinum last year, meaning it surpassed sales of 1,200,000 units. The single’s sales in Europe are partly driven by the Dutch football club Ajax, who adopted the song as their unofficial theme song.

The Paramount Bob Marley biopic is set to premiere in January next year and will chronicle the making of the iconic Exodus album.