Bob Marley, Skip Marley & Rema ‘Them Belly Full’ Debuts On Billboard Afrobeats Chart

Skip Marley again tastes Billboard success thanks to his remix of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ hit “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry).” The song is featured on the late reggae legend’s posthumous album, Africa Unite, which is a compilation remix of some of his biggest hits.

Africa Unite was released on August 4, 2023, with guest artists like Rema, Skip Marley, Ayra Star, Patoranking, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Afro B, Tiwa Savage, and more African-based artists. Some of the remixes include songs like “Redemption Song,” “Three Little Birds,” “Waiting In Vain,” and the classic “One Love.”

Skip Marley and Rema are featured on the “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)” remix, which is proving to be the most popular song on the album. The track debuted this week on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart at No. 30. Billboard launched the US Afrobeats Songs chart in March of last year, and since then, the launch has grown in popularity, highlighting the top 50 Afrobeats songs in the United States.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” is currently the No. 1 song on the Afrobeats chart and has spent a record 50 weeks at the top of the chart. Libianca’s “People” is currently at No. 2, and Burna Boy and Byron Messia’s new collab “Talibans II” holds the No. 3 spot after making its debut on the chart two weeks ago. Tems’ “Free Mind” is at No. 4, and Wizkid’s “Essence,” featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, rounds out the top five songs.

Bob Marley’s album Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers is currently the No. 1 album on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and has spent a record 187 weeks at No. 1.

Bob Marley passed away on May 11, 1981, at the age of 36, following a battle with cancer. Despite his untimely death, his music not only lives on but grew immensely in popularity and has become the soundtrack for the protest movement. Marley also continues through music released by his children and grandchildren, who embraces their musical heritage. His grandson Skip Marley has already collaborated with his grandfather and has also made a name for himself, collaborating with current big-name artists like H.E.R. and Katy Perry.