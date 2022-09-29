Bob Marley Back On Top On Billboard Ahead Of Stick Figure

Bob Marley’s reign on the Reggae Billboard Chart continues to set record.

It did not take long for reggae legend Bob Marley to get back to the top of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. In fact, just one week after Stick Figure’s Wisdom grabbed the No. 1 position, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers has returned to the top position on the chart.

While the consecutive No.1 streak has been broken, Legend still has an impressive record with 141 non-consecutive weeks in the top position.

According to the latest Billboard data, Stick Figure album came in at No. 2 as they sold an additional 3,322 copies in pure album sales, which means its two-week tally now stands at 12,994 in pure sales.

There’s also a new No. 3 on the chart as Mid-Atlantic Dub by Bumpin Uglies takes that position. The album features 13 tracks with features from SOJA’s Jacob Hemphill, Little Stranger, Wax, The Elovaters, Tropidelic, and Ballyhoo.

Mid-Atlantic Dub is having a good time on the charts as the American punk reggae band also debuted on other Billboard charts, including at No. 21 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, No. 34 on Top Current Album Sales, and No. 38 on Top Album Sales.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy has moved down to No. 4, while Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection moved up to No. 5. Another album that took a dip this week is UB40’s Greatest Hits which dipped two places to No. 6.

Coming in at No. 7 was World on Fire by Stick Figure, and Gifted by Koffee moved up to No. 8. Rounding out the top 10 was Burna Boy’s Outside which came in at No. 9 and Stick Figure’s Set in Stone which dropped a few places to come in at No. 10.