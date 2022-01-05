Blinken says Russia faces ‘two paths’ ahead of key meetings with US next week

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed Wednesday that Russia must de-escalate tensions on the border with Ukraine in order for upcoming diplomatic meetings to succeed, saying “it’s very hard to make actual progress in any of these areas in an atmosphere of escalation and threat, with a gun pointed at Ukraine’s head.”

The top US diplomat said the path of “diplomacy and de-escalation” was one of two the US and international community has laid out for Moscow ahead of a series of meetings aimed at defusing a potential crisis as Russia amasses troops on the border with Ukraine.

The other path was that “of deterrence, including the serious costs, the massive consequences it would incur if it renews its aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Blinken made the comments days before a US delegation sits down with Russian representatives in Geneva, the first of three engagements with Russia next week.

He said it was “important that we begin these conversations,” but “if they’re going to bear fruit, if they’re going to show real progress, that will require de-escalation.”

