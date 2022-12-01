‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Pull Up On Stage Koffee Show

Koffee had a special guest on stage with her on Tuesday night as she opened for international artist Harry Styles during his Love on Tour event in Peru.

Videos from the event showed Black Panther’s Letitia Wright bounding out on stage after Koffee shouted her out while performing her hit song “Pull Up.” The Jamaican singer had the audience in the groove but the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star sent the crowd wild when fans spotted her on stage.

“Make some noise for Letitia Wright,” Koffee says before Wright jumps out on stage. In a video shared by Letitia, she also appeared surprised when Koffee called her out on stage. The Guyanese-born British actress shared a sweet note for her Caribbean sister. In the video, someone can be heard telling Letitia, “she called you Tish.”

“One of the most memorable nights of my life,” the 29-year-old wrote.

“[Koffee] is incredibly special, a beautiful light to this world. I’m so PROUD OF YOU! Thank you for allowing me to share this experience with you! It’s when she said, ‘hold tight the Black Panther’,” she added with emotional emojis before adding, “Peru you’ve been so wonderful to us thank you.”

Wright could be seen skanking as she danced around the stage and even hugged Koffee. The artist shared her Guyanese flag emoji alongside the Jamaican flag for Koffee.

On social media, fans went crazy over the Black Panther actress linking up with the Grammy-winning reggae artist.

“Letitia wright and koffee together on stage at the harry styles concert last night. That isn’t even a sentence I thought I would ever say,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Koffee and Shuri (Letitia Wright) have the same energy. Might be the same person if you look sharp. Have we ever seen them in the same room together,” another fan asked.

“Koffee was fantastic at the show, Letitia Wright was there too and Harry is prettier and whiter in person, his curls? So lovely, his energy? out of this world, I had the best time and the biggest most unexpected surprise I’ve ever gotten in a concert,” another said.

It seems the Black Panther superhero is a real-life fan of Koffee as she got to meet the artist after sharing a video three days ago of herself dancing to Koffee’s song “Pull Up.”

Some fans online have also speculated that the pair could be dating, but neither seems to care for the rumors.