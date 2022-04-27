Biden will visit South Korea and Japan next month as he works to keep focus on Asia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)President Joe Biden will make his first trip to Asia as president next month, visiting South Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24, White House officials told CNN, underscoring his commitment to the region even as international attention is directed toward the crisis in Ukraine.

Biden, the officials said, will hold bilateral meetings with his counterpart in each country: Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who is set to be inaugurated on May 10, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In Tokyo, Biden is also set to meet with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India, in a gathering of the Quad partnership that’s been revitalized at his initiative.

The trip is meant “to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to U.S. treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan.”

Looming over the trip will be a spate of weapons tests by North Korea , which have worried US officials and demonstrated the hermit kingdom’s continued threats. The country’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, vowed during a massive military parade this week to “strengthen and develop” his nuclear forces at the “highest possible” speed, offering a glimpse of his ambitions for the coming months.

The four-day trip to Asia comes at a critical moment in Biden’s presidency, as he seeks to keep the US and its allies united against Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine amid mounting civilian casualties and intensifying fighting. The conflict in Europe has been a consuming issue of the President’s second year in office, with the US committing billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine and hitting Russia with a slew of economic sanctions. Amid Russia’s attacks in Ukraine, Biden has stressed that he believes the US’ alliances in the Indo-Pacific are key to upholding a “rules-based order” across the globe.

Read More