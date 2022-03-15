Australian court overturns teenagers’ landmark climate ruling

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Brisbane, Australia (CNN)The Australian government has successfully appealed a court ruling that ordered the federal environment minister to consider the impact of carbon emissions on children when approving new coal mining projects.

The full bench of the Federal Court handed down its unanimous ruling Tuesday, saying the duty of care should not be imposed on Environment Minister Sussan Ley, with the three judges offering multiple reasons for their decision.

Chief Justice James Allsop said liability should not be imposed, partly because the minister’s lack of control over the harm caused by climate change by her decisions greatly exceeded the “tiny contribution to the overall risk of damage from climate change” from those decisions.

“The lack of proportionality between the tiny increase in risk and lack of control, and the liability for all damaged by heatwaves, bushfires and rising sea levels to all Australians under the age of 18 ongoing into the future, mean that the duty in tort should not be imposed,” Allsop said.

Rescue volunteers patrol around the flooded houses in the Sydney suburb of Windsor, March 9.

In a statement, Ley welcomed the decision and said the government would closely review the judgment. “The Morrison Government remains committed to protecting our environment for current and future generations,” the statement added.

