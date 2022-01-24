Australia says WeChat has removed the account of its prime minister

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sydney/Hong Kong (CNN Business)Australia has accused WeChat of taking down Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account and redirecting his followers to a site that claims to provide information for Chinese Australians.

The removal of the account was first confirmed Monday by James Paterson, chairman of Australia’sParliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security. He said in interviews with Australian media that Morrison’s account on the platform had been “taken over and rebranded.”

“His account’s been hacked,” Paterson told the radio network 4BC on Monday, adding that Morrison’s account on the platform now redirects to one called “Australian Chinese New Life.” Paterson and Morrison are both members of the Liberal Party.

WeChat is one of the most widely used social messaging apps in China. It counted roughly 1.2 billion monthly active users in 2020. The vast majority are based in China, analysts say, but it also has users elsewhere, and is popular among the Chinese diaspora

Morrison had 76,000 followers on his WeChat account, which he used to communicate with Chinese Australians.

