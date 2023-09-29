Attorney General Apologizes

Attorney General Levi Peter has apologized for his statements against opposition presidential nominee Annette Sanford in parliament which found him in hot water.

Peter’s statements invoked much anger among a number of communities including Sanford who have called for his resignation when he referred to the opposition presidential nominee as a “Drumstick”.

The attorney general has apologized saying his statements have been misconstrued as derogatory, clarifying they were not intended as an insult to Mrs Sanford.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/021023-AGLevi001.mp3

Attorney General Levi Peter