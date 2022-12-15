Attack on President viewed as an attack on democracy – Linden Chamber

Black Immigrant Daily News

See full statement from the Linden Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

It is with deep shock and regret, we learnt of the attack on the security at the Residence of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

An attack on the security is an attack on the President and therefore an attack on democracy.

The Chamber categorically condemn such actions and even the harboring of such thoughts.

No right-minded Guyanese should support such.

Thankfully, the response of the Security were swift and the situation was brought under control.

We are also grateful for the safety of the President and his family. Everything must be done to preserve the Democracy of our beloved country, Guyana.

