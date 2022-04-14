Atlanta Rapper Archie Eversole Who Sing “We Ready” Dead At 37

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole is reportedly dead. News of the veteran rapper’s death was shared on Wednesday by local Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9 FM, with his family also confirming the sad news.

News of the rapper’s death spread like wildfire was many fans shared tributes to the “We Ready” rapper on social media.

Eversole blew up as a musical star in 2002 following the success of his song “We Ready,” featuring Bubba Sparxx. Up to Wednesday evening, there was no confirmation as to his cause of death.

Eversole was just 17 years old when he scored his hit album ‘Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style’, which featured his “We Ready” hit that has since become one of the biggest sports anthems in the world for clubs and athletes.

The album is certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which is credited to “We Ready,” and its long-lived influence. The song was a sample of the 1969 hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam.

Despite being out of the spotlight, he appears to have been quietly working and mentoring younger artists as he shared on his Instagram recently that someone he assisted had gotten a garage band project.

In 2018, the rapper was signed by Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United to write the “United We Conquer,” single which further lent his name as a legend in the business.

Among those who shared tributes to him is NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III who shared condolences to the rapper’s family.

“The man who gave us ‘We Ready, the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones,” Griffin III posted to Twitter.

Another fan also spoke about the impact of the rapper’s music on him.

“Rip archie eversole, an energetic rapper who crafted a song and anthem which will outlive and still be wholly southern and atlanta,” Brandon Caldwell tweeted.

Many fans also flooded his comments section as they recalled moments spent with the rapper.

“Rest up lil bro..Much Love and Respect! My condolences to your family Wish I could play back all those freestyle sessions we used to have wit @datboiredd #EvaSoCold,” a comment on his Instagram profile read.

“Legend don’t die.. I’ll see u again my brotha,” another added.