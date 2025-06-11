Dominica’s Finance Minister says a series of pre-budget consultations will guide the contents of this year’s budget Completion date for construction of the Dominica Abattoir set for August month end Four trade unions on course to launch a Trade Union Congress in July, 2025 Dominica’s Minister for Tourism says the country’s achievement of green destination certification will create access to larger markets opportunities for investment Dominica seeking to reduce the importation of pork and poultry by 30 percent in the next five years A call for greater cooperation among Sectors to promote health and wellness in Dominica
World News

At least three killed in fire at Iran chemical plant 

11 June 2025
At least three people have been killed and two others admitted to hospital after a welding accident led to an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in Iran, officials say.

The accident occurred shortly after 11am local time (07:30 GMT) on Wednesday in a methanol storage unit at the Kaveh Petrochemical Company in Bandar Deyr, a city in the southern Bushehr province, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

Deadly explosion shakes Iran, hundreds hospitalised after port fire

Fires continue to burn as Iran probes deadly explosion at key port

Iran’s President Pezeshkian visits injured, site of deadly port explosion

Fires extinguished at key Iran port as explosion death toll rises to 70

A fire broke out after welding on a barge at the site ignited an explosion, Kourosh Dehghani, the provincial head of the crisis management organisation, told Iranian state television.

He said firefighters had contained the blaze and were now working to cool the site. No further casualties were expected, he added.

Footage from the blaze carried on state media showed large clouds of thick black smoke rising from the site, as firefighting units trained their hoses on the fire.

The chemical plant, situated on a 200-hectare (494-acre) site in the Gulf region, is a key producer of methanol, making up to 2.3 million tonnes of the highly flammable chemical each year, according to its website.

